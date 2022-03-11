FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is set for its fifth Prospect Day and it appears to be a loaded one particularly at defensive back.

Since being hired at Arkansas to coach the cornerbacks Dominique Bowman has worked the recruiting angle and it appears much of that hard work will pay off this Saturday. A large number of defensive backs are slated to visit the Hogs on Saturday.

Among the Class of 2023 cornerbacks visiting on Saturday who already hold an offer are Duncanville (Texas) four-star Deldrick Madison, 5-11, 175; New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star Ryan Robinson, 6-0, 170; Denton (Texas) Ryan four-star Chance Rucker, 6-1, 180; Gardendale (Ala.) four-star Dallas Young, 6-1, 180. Young is committed to the Hogs as is North Little Rock four-star defensive end Quincy Rhodes, 6-6, 253.

The Class of 2023 safeties visiting who hold an Arkansas offer are Arlington (Texas) Seguin four-star Jamel Johnson, 6-1, 178; Duncanville (Texas) four-star Lamodrick Spencer, 6-2, 160 and Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley’s TJ Metcalf, 6-1, 180.

The Class of 2024 defensive backs visiting who already have been offered are Duncanville (Texas) High’s Ka’Davion Dotson, 6-0, 180; Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High’s Zion Ferguson, 6-0, 160; Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal’s Zahir Rainer, 5-10, 175 and Pinson (Ala.) Spain Park’s Tevis Metcalf, 6-1, 180.

Among the other top recruits slated to be in Fayetteville who already hold offers are Miami (Fla.) Norland Class of 2023 four-star running back Javin Simpkins, 5-9, 175; Leeds (Ala.) Class of 2024 defensive end Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 242; Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett Class of 2023 four-star defensive lineman Kayden McDonald, 6-3, 325; DeSoto (Texas) Class of 2023 four-star wide receiver Dahlyn Jones, 6-2, 220 and Garland (Texas) Naaman Class of 2023 four-star offensive tackle Markis Deal, 6-6, 290.

Among the recruits visiting who have yet to be offered by the Hogs are Tulsa (Okla.) Union Class of 2024 quarterback Knox Dyson, 6-3, 182; Ennis (Texas) Class of 2023 quarterback Jackson Gilkey, 6-3, 215; St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North Class of 2023 wide receiver Eric Alexander Reedus, 6-0, 180; Oxford (Miss.) Class of 2023 linebacker Alex Sanford, 6-3, 240; Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal Class of 2023 cornerback Cameren Fleming, 6-1, 185; Birmingham (Ala.) Spain Park Class of 2023 edge Brian Alston, 6-2, 230; St. Louis (Mo.) St. Mary’s Class of 2023 running back Jamal Roberts, 6-1, 200; and Niceville (Fla.) Class of 2023 safety Jayden Sheppard, 6-2, 181.