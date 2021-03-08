Razorbacks Tabbed College Baseball’s Unanimous Top-Ranked Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – There’s no dispute: Arkansas is the unanimous No. 1 team in college baseball.

The Razorbacks now lead all six national polls after receiving the nod from Perfect Game on Monday. Arkansas was the consensus No. 1 team in the country last week after claiming the top spot in five of the six rankings, including Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Arkansas remained atop those five and added Perfect Game’s No. 1 recognition this week, marking the first time in program history that the Hogs maintain the top spot in all six major polls.

Undefeated to start the 2021 campaign, the Razorbacks completed their second series sweep of the season over the weekend. Arkansas took all three games against Murray State, improving to 10-0 for the second time in the Dave Van Horn era (2003) and for only the third time in program history (1996).

The Hogs have won 14 straight games dating back to the final four contests of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Arkansas won a program-record 18 games in a row to begin the 1996 campaign.

The unanimously top-ranked Razorbacks will take their winning streak on the road this upcoming weekend, heading to Ruston, La., for a series at Louisiana Tech. The opener of the three-game set gets started at 6 p.m. Friday, March 12, at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

For complete coverage of Arkansas baseball, follow us on Twitter (@RazorbackBSB), Instagram (@RazorbackBSB) and like us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Baseball).