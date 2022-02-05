The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-1) will travel to Norman, Oklahoma, on Sunday to take on the No. 22-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (7-1) in a big-time non-conference matchup. Arkansas is looking to avenge a 4-3 loss to the Sooners in Fayetteville last year.

The Hogs have an opportunity to crack the top 25 with a win over the nationally ranked Sooners, as Arkansas is receiving votes in the ITA Collegiate Tennis Top 25 Poll after its strong 6-1 start to the season. Oklahoma is 7-1 to start the season with a notable win over then-ranked No. 25 Illinois.

The Razorbacks and Sooners both suffered their first loss of the season on the first day of the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Jan. 29, with Arkansas losing to No. 19 Mississippi State and Oklahoma losing to No. 15 Ole Miss.

Arkansas players are familiar with the Sooners as the two schools competed in the same Regional Championships in the fall. The Hogs and Sooners met six times in the regional with Arkansas taking four of those matches including all three doubles matchups and Aleksa Bucan defeating No. 1 seed Mason Beiler to reach the singles final.

The match is set to start at 1 p.m. CT.

Opponent: Oklahoma Sooners

Date: Sunday, Feb. 6

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Location: Norman, OK

Live Stats: https://bit.ly/3rkOFyp

Live Stream: https://bit.ly/3ATg0ep