Razorbacks to Take Part in 2022 Round Rock Classic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Hogs are headed to the Sports Capital of Texas.

Arkansas, along with Indiana, Louisiana and Stanford, will take part in the 2022 Round Rock Classic on Feb. 25-27 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas. The event is hosted by Peak Events, LLC, in partnership with the city of Round Rock and the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate).

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play the late game each day of the event, starting against Big Ten foe Indiana at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Arkansas will then take on Pac-12 opponent Stanford at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, before closing out the weekend against Sun Belt adversary Louisiana at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.

All games will be streamed via pay-per-view on FloBaseball.

Tickets for the event are available now and can be found at roundrockclassic.net/tickets. Tickets are available on an individual game basis as well as a three-game package option with both reserved and general admission seating available. The stadium will be cleared following the first game each day, and fans will have the ability to enter the stadium one hour prior to the start of each game.

2022 Round Rock Classic

(*Home team is listed second)

Friday, Feb. 25

Louisiana vs. Stanford – 1 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Indiana – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Indiana vs. Louisiana – Noon

Stanford vs. Arkansas – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Indiana vs. Stanford – Noon

Arkansas vs. Louisiana – 6 p.m.