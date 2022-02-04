FAYETTEVILLE — We all knew it had to happen eventually, but Casey Opitz isn’t walking through that door as the Hogs prepare to open the 2022 baseball season two weeks from today.

Opitz has been one of the best catchers in Arkansas history and was seemingly been in Fayetteville forever, but he is gone now. The Razorbacks actually got an extra season out of Opitz due to COVID and the draft being shortened to five rounds one year.

Dave Van Horn now will have Kent State grad transfer Michael Turner and sophomore Dylan Leach behind the plate this season. Turner, 6-2, 205, is a left-handed hitter who hit .337 with six homers and 22 runs batted in 25 games in 2021. Turner can play infield as well, but started all 25 games at catcher. He played some first and third base in addition to catcher as a junior.

Leach played in 17 games in 2021, with 10 starts, hitting .257 with one home run and four runs batted in. Leach, 5-11, 200, is from Carthage (Texas). He forego his senior season at Carthage to enroll early at Arkansas. Van Horn addressed the catching position recently.

“Between Michael and Dylan Leach we feel good back there,” Van Horn said. “Michael has had some issues with a hamstring for over a year now. We’ve been working with him. In the summer after we got him signed, we got him set up with the Indians doctor. Everything went good all fall. Towards the end he kind of hurt something. It hurt a little bit. He’s a little bit nervous always about it. You take that away, he did pretty good. The pitchers like throwing to him. I don’t think they have a problem throwing to Dylan. Michael is the full package because he can really hit. He can really throw and he can really catch. I’m surprised that he’s not playing professional baseball right now. I don’t know what went on where he came from. I’m just shocked that he’s not playing pro ball. We were very fortunate to get him here. The players like him. He seems to be one of the more popular guys. He’s a leader and he’s going to be right in the middle of our lineup.

“But our catching situation with those two is good. Dylan Leach has made a lot of strides from last year. Last year he was a senior in high school, playing behind Casey and trying to learn. Maybe a little overwhelmed. Then he comes back this year and here we bring in another 23-year-old. All he’s done is work. He doesn’t complain. He hasn’t asked a lot of questions about why this or why that. You’ve got to give him a lot of credit. He’s gotten bigger, stronger and better. So I see both of them catching.”

The Hogs open the 2022 season on Friday, Feb. 18, by hosting Illinois State for a three-game series. Friday’s season opener will begin at 3 p.m.

Click here for full Arkansas schedule.