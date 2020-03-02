Real Deal in the Rock Founder Bill Ingram Talks Razorbacks, Upcoming Basketball Tournament

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Bill Ingram, founder of the annual Real Deal in the Rock basketball tournament, visited FOX16 on Sunday. Bill has coached youth basketball since 1991 and is the chairman of Joe Johnson’s Arkansas Hawks AAU team.

Bill and FOX16’s Nick Walters talk Razorbacks basketball, Arkansas’ 2020 recruiting class, and his upcoming basketball tournament.

Are the Razorbacks’ chances at cracking the NCAA tournament dead after Saturday’s loss at Georgia? Bill tells us their only path to make it in.

Also, what do fans have to look forward to in 2020 commits Jaylin Williams, KK Robinson, Moses Moody, and Davonte Davis? Bill gives his scouting report.

The Real Deal in the Rock attracts some of the nation’s top talent, attracting Zion Williamson among others in past years. The tournament is located at high school gyms across Central Arkansas and goes through March 27-29. Bill explains the history of the event and what to look forward to this year.