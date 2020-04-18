Recapping Razorbacks Teleconference with OC Kendal Briles, DC Barry Odom

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Football offseason may have been cut short, but questions are still being answered.

In a call that lasted over an hour, Friday’s teleconference gave offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and defensive coordinator Barry Odom the chance to speak out on issues, strategy, and personnel.

FOX16’s Nick Walters recaps the call with some of the key points hit on by the coaches, including how the team is making progress amidst the pandemic, how recruiting has seen a jump in a way, and more.

Listen to the full call online here.

