Recruiting, Bowl Game on Mind of Arkansas’ Coaches, Players and Fans

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ coaches were on the road recruiting Thursday seeing prospects from around the state and country.

On Thursday, I had the coaches seeing Greenland defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 257, on Thursday. It is next Thursday that Sam Pittman, Barry Odom and Jermial Ashley will see the future Razorback who will enroll at midterm. Ashley did an in-home visit with Hollingsworth this past Sunday.

The coaches did make stops at both Clarendon and Maumelle. Both those schools have two players committed to the Hogs. At Clarendon, the coaches saw both tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 212, and wide receiver Quincey McAdoo, 6-3, 175. At Maumelle it was defensive lineman Nico Davillier, 6-4, 270, and offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 290.

Working Metroplex, New Offers

Kendal Briles was in the Metroplex on Thursday and some prospects received offers there as well.

The new offers in Texas included Mansfield Legacy Class of 2024 defensive back Landyn Cleveland, 6-0, 185. That is the same school that produced safety Jalen Catalon and Taurean Carter.

Arkansas offered Class of 2025 Keller Central quarterback Kelden Ryan, 6-2, 185, on Thursday. Arkansas also offered Richland Class of 2024 offensive lineman Daniel Cruz, 6-4, 287.

Official Visitors

For the first time since the Sept. 10-12 weekend when the Hogs beat Texas they will host some official visitors this weekend. It’s known three prospects will be in Fayetteville, but rumors have 2-3 more also visiting.

Bowl Game

Arkansas is expected to find out Sunday if they will be selected by the Vrbo Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., or the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Citrus Bowl is played on Jan. 1 while the Gator is Dec. 31.