Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 5-24-20

Nate Allen, Bob Holt and I go back decades as Razorback beat reporters. Nate came first in '73. He well remembers the hiring of Eddie Sutton and the almost immediate impact Sutton had on Razorback basketball which had just one winning season in the eight years before that. Once at Arkansas Sutton never had a losing season on the Hill. Not even close.

I came in '75, the last year Arkansas played in old Barnhill Fieldhouse with its dirt floor and temporary bleachers on the south side of a removable basketball court. Once Barnhill Fieldhouse became Barnhill Arena Arkansas went to nine straight NCAA tournaments with five SWC championships and three SWC tournament titles under Sutton. The Hogs won 94% of their home games in those years.