Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 5-24-20

This week our recruiting insider, Otis Kirk, gives an update on four Arkansas recruits including Raheim SandersDevon Manuel, AJ Green and Josh Street.
Kirk also gives his take on the current Razorbacks earning a 3.12 team GPA for the Spring.
by: Tera TalmadgePosted: / Updated:
This week our recruiting insider, Otis Kirk, gives an update on four Arkansas recruits including Raheim SandersDevon Manuel, AJ Green and Josh Street.
Kirk also gives his take on the current Razorbacks earning a 3.12 team GPA for the Spring.