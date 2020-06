Arkansas freshman are finally allowed back on campus. Our basketball insider, Kevin McPherson discussed the arrival of The Fantastic Four and what it means for the team.

"Outstanding group of Arkansas in-state high school players," says Kevin. "It's been chronicled for years how good this 2020 class was in the state of Arkansas. They're on campus. Friday was the day. Monday we'll begin. They can begin their voluntary strength conditioning workouts with the veterans who came back to campus and started during that early June. But what a journey it's been. And you look at Moses Moody, Khalen K.K Robinson, Jaylin Williams, Davonte Davis, these four players. Like I said, so much has been talked about these guys. I got a chance to catch up with most of them in the gym in the last few weeks to see the progress they've made during this time during the pandemic. You could see the work they've put in to prepare themselves to give themselves a chance once they joined the veterans to maybe get in there. You see a lot of these way to early top 25 Polls include Arkansas. Like a big reason for that is this national top five class. But again, we mentioned the names, these players all ranked in the top 100. That brings something different to the table and all four of them could be on the floor together. So you don't have an overlap of guys playing the same position. So I think it's a unique class. Again, moving day makes it kind of official. Right now, they're in Fayetteville. Now they're part of the program."