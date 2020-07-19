Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 7-19-20

by: Tera Talmadge

On this edition of our recruiting report, Otis Kirk discusses the Hogs newest commits Erin Outley and Solomon Wright.

He also takes a look at Oklahoma State commit, Ty Williams.

As of right now Arkansas has 15 commits for the 2021 class, meaning there are only 9 spots left. Kirk explains why he’s impressed by this class and what type of talent he thinks the staff still need to go after.

Lastly, Kirk discusses Greenland defensive end JJ Hollingsworth who recently got an offer from Arkansas for the 2022 class.

