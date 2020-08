LITTLE ROCK -- Eric Musselman has guided his Arkansas Razorbacks through two weeks of training camp, and more indicators that the Hogs could be in line for a special season in 2020-21 are emerging from the performance center in Fayetteville.

-- Star guard Isaiah Joe announced Saturday that he was withdrawing from the 2020 NBA Draft to return for his junior season. Though he's been absent from training camp participation since it began on July 20, Joe is expected to be back on the court with his Hog teammates soon. Joe immediately makes this big, long, and talented Arkansas team better at both ends of the floor, but his veteran leadership may be as big of an asset as anything else he brings to the table. He and fellow junior guard Desi Sills, whose leadership so far in camp has been acknowledged by sources, are going to set the tone for a team that looks deserving of its inclusion in many of the way-too-early Top 25 rankings that have surfaced in recent weeks.