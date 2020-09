This week in our Arkansas football recruiting report, Otis Kirk talks about Armon Bethea. He is a 3-star offensive lineman and one of the Hogs top remaining targets for the 2021 class.

Kirk also breaks down TJ Shanahan, a 2023 offensive lineman with 28 offers, and Raymond Cottrell, a 4-star wide receiver who has Arkansas in his top 8.

Lastly, Kirk discusses the impact of the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period again.