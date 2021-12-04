Recruiting Taking Impressive Turn This Weekend as Expected, Prospects Winning State Titles

Earlier in the week it was reported Arkansas would likely have 4-5 official visitors in town this weekend and they are all present now.

The Razorback recruits are at the Arkansas-Little Rock basketball today in Fayetteville. Little Rock Parkview three-star running back James Jointer, 6-0, 211, and Joe T. Robinson four-star offensive tackle E’Marion Harris, 6-7, 370, are both committed and visiting. Harris and his teammates defeated Warren 43-13 Friday night. They advance to the Class 4A state championship Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium against Shiloh Christian and linebacker Kaden Henley, 6-2, 225. The Saints edged Arkadelphia 57-54 in a thriller that went back and forth. Henley is committed to the Hogs as well.

Others at Arkansas are Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star wide receiver Sam Mbake, 6-3, 205, and Lafayette (La.) Acadiana four-star cornerback Laterrance Welch, 6-1, 180, along with former Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, 6-2, 203. Haselwood was a five-star recruiting coming out of high school where he played for Jimmy Smith.

Mbake is thought to be a strong lean to Arkansas though he hasn’t made a public commitment to any school yet. Welch committed to LSU on Jan. 24. Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington four-star athlete Gentry Williams, 6-0, 170, is at Arkansas on an unofficial visit. He’s committed to the Sooners. He took an official visit to Arkansas during the June 25-27 weekend. He committed to the Sooners on Oct. 18 over USC, Missouri, Arkansas and others.

State Champions

In addition to Harris and Henley playing for the 4A title next Saturday some other future Hogs have already secured a title.

As noted on Friday night, Pulaski Academy beat White Hall. Future Arkansas linebacker Mason Schueck, 6-2, 215, was outstanding. He spent a lot of time in the White Hall backfield during the game. Schueck is a preferred walk-on recruit.

Today, El Dorado used a strong running game to beat Greenwood. However, Class of 2023 wide receiver DeAndra Burns, 5-11, 150, has been offered by the Hogs and how a state title under his belt heading into his senior season next year. Burns is a speedster who also punts for his team.

Tonight, Fayetteville 4-star wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 170, and his teammates will challenge Bryant for the Class 7A state title at War Memorial. Fayetteville four-star linebacker Mani Powell, 6-3. 225, is injured and can’t play. Both Sategna and Powell are committed to the Razorbacks. Sategna will be at Arkansas next weekend for his official visit.

Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove three-star running back Rashod Dubinion, 5-10, 185, is committed to Arkansas as well. Dubinion and his teammates beat Appling County 27-6 on Friday night.

They will now take on Atlanta Carver, a 19-17 winner over Pierce County Friday, for the Class AAA state championship on Saturday.

Friday’s In-Home Visits

Patrick Kutas, OL, 6-5, 295, Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers (Arkansas commitment)

E’Marion Harris