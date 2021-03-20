Recruits in Stands to Watch Razorback Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE — At least four recruits were present for Arkansas’ scrimmage on Saturday.

The scrimmage was open to the public thus the reason recruits were allowed to attend. Known to be there were DeWitt tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 212, and Shiloh Christian linebacker Kaden Henley, 6-2, 227, both are committed to Arkansas for the Class of 2022.

In addition, Class of 2022 offensive tackle E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 310, was in attendance. Harris has a long list of offers including one from the Razorbacks. His father, Elliott Harris, 2001-04, was a four-year letter winner for the Hogs.

Class of 2021 defensive end preferred walk-on commitment Jon Stanley Hill, 6-5, 240, from Dumas was the other recruit known to be in attendance.