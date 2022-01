FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KKNWA/KFTA) — A Florida dentist, formerly of Arkansas, was sentenced January 24, to one year and one day in prison followed by one year of supervised release and a $157,500 fine on one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office Western District of Arkansas, Benjamin Gray Burris, 50, was the owner of several orthodontic clinics and practiced as an orthodontist through Arkansas.