FAYETTEVILLE — After a large senior class departed the Hogs will now see some younger players get a chance to step up this spring.

Spring drills start on Sunday, March 13, and there’s some freshmen who redshirted in 2021 who now have a chance to play a major role.

Landon Rogers is someone who could help at tight end or wide receiver. The former Little Rock Parkview standout came to Arkansas as a quarterback, but switched to tight end. Sam Pittman said he expects Rogers to have a chance for a big role and also mentioned that he could play wide receiver.

Two wide receivers who redshirted in 2021 are Bryce Stephens and Jaedon Wilson. Stephens played in four games and also could be the punt returner. He handled that role some when Nathan Parodi was injured and also in the second half of the blowout win over UAPB. Pittman said he felt the Hogs hit on all three freshmen wide receivers they signed in the Class of 2021. Ketron Jackson was the other and he played thus not redshirting.

Erin Outley was Rogers’ favorite target at Parkview. He redshirted in 2021, but with the departure of Blake Kern at tight end Outley could have a chance to play a role this fall.

The Hogs return four of the five starters on the offensive line, but it will be interesting to see if any of the redshirt freshmen can at least provide depth and be in the two-deep chart this fall. They are Cole Carson, Terry Wells and Devon Manuel.

Chris Paul Jr. also played in 2021, but didn’t exceed the four games thus retaining his redshirt. That is big with the departure of Hayden Henry and Grant Morgan. The Hogs need some linebackers to step up this spring and be ready to play a major role in the fall. Paul is one who has a very good chance to do that.

Cameron Ball is a big defensive lineman who could be ready to make a major impact. Ball is a 6-foot-5, 303-pound defensive lineman who should have a very bright future with the Hogs.

In the secondary, Keuan Parker and Chase Lowery should be in the hunt for playing time at cornerback with the departure of Montaric Brown.

There’s some other redshirt freshmen who are at positions where it may be hard to make an impact this season, but the future for them appears to be very bright. One in particular like that is quarterback Lucas Coley.