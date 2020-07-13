Remaining Needs in Arkansas’ Class of 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — Assuming all of the University of Arkansas’ current commitments stick with the Hogs there’s still some needs remaining.

First, assuming all commitments will stick with any school in the craziest of years probably requires a warning of it can be hazardous to your health. The year 2020 has been anything but normal thus far and doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.

The Razorbacks have 13 commitments plus University of Oklahoma transfer Jaquayln Crawford also counts in it. That would leave the Hogs 11 scholarships.

Here’s a look at each position and how those 11 scholarships could be distributed. Remember this is just a prediction and certainly subject (and almost certain) to change as the season progresses.

Quarterback — Arkansas has a pledge from San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian four-star Lucas Coley, 6-2, 205. They had a pledge from Little Rock Parkview’s Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, but he opted to decommit. Remaining Need: 1

Running Back — The Hogs have commitments from a pair of running backs from Oklahoma. They have Oklahoma City Carl Albert four-star Javion Hunt, 6-0, 205, and Tulsa Union four-star AJ Green, 5-11, 190. Assuming both remain solid to Arkansas they may be finished here. Remaining Need: 0

Wide Receiver — Arkansas has DeSoto (Texas) three-star Jaedon Wison, 6-3, 175, and Crawford in the class. They will add another one obviously hoping its Royse City (Texas) four-star Ketron Jackson, 6-2, 185. Remaining Need: 1

Tight End — The Hogs haven’t added a tight end in this class. It’s a must that changes. They are on Little Rock Parkview three-star Erin Outley, 6-4, 237, and several from outside the state. Remaining Needs: 2

Offensive Line — Arkansas has three commitments on the offensive line. They are Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest three-star Cole Carson, 6-6, 285, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene three-star Devon Manuel, 6-8, 300, and Wynne four-star Terry Wells, 6-5, 306. That is a very good group if they all stay committed. Chances are Sam Pittman will possibly add one more. Remaining Need: 1

Defensive Line — As with tight end, Arkansas has no commitments on the defensive line to this point. That will change. Remaining Needs: 3-4

Linebacker — The Hogs have added Jonesboro three-star Marco Avant, 6-3, 212, and Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County three-star Chris Paul Jr., 6-1, 235. Avant committed to the Hogs early and Paul recently flipped over from Nebraska. Remaining Need: 0-1

Defensive Back — Arkansas has commitments from Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington three-star cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 173, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep three-star safety Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, 6-2, 195, and Frisco (Texas) three-star cornerback Chase Lowery, 6-0, 180. That is three players capable of helping very early. Remaining Needs: 1-2

Athlete — Rockledge (Fla.) four-star athlete Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, 6-2, 210, is committed and capable of helping at wide receiver or in the secondary.