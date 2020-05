HOT SPRINGS, Ark. -- Time to get outside and see another waterfall. For episode two of Troy's Terrific Travels, we head down to Lake Catherine state park to hike Falls Branch trail.

If you live in Little Rock, the best part of this trip is that it's only about an hour drive. The trail is a two mile loop with just above 200 feet of elevation. It's doable for kids and people of all ages. Dogs are allowed, but must be kept on a leash.