Report: Arkansas’ Baseball Season Opener Pushed Back a Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com is reporting the State Farm Classic in Arlington has been pushed back a day due to the weather in Texas.

Rogers tweeted out the update on Tuesday morning.

Have confirmed that the State Farm Classic at Globe Life has been pushed back a day — It is now a Saturday-Sunday-Monday event. @ScoutSteveR had first. This was the correct move by the @Rangers. @TTU_Baseball @TexasBaseball @OleMissBSB @HailStateBB @RazorbackBSB @TCU_Baseball — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) February 16, 2021

Arkansas was set to open Friday night against Texas Tech at 7 p.m. They were also slated to face Texas on Saturday night and TCU Sunday evening at the same time as the opener.

Heavy snow and power outages have hit Texas and most other states in the area. Arkansas has been practicing inside for several days now. With heavy snow on the ground and more in the forecast and minus-19 degrees in Fayetteville on Tuesday morning the delay is probably a blessing for the team as travel issues should be better a day later.