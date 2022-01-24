Report: Ole Miss Trying to Make Run at Hiring Sam Carter

FAYETTEVILLE — According to Zach Barnett of FootballScoop.com Ole Miss is set to try and hire Arkansas’ Sam Carter.

Carter came to Arkansas in 2020 with Barry Odom to coach cornerbacks and help with the secondary on Sam Pittman’s first staff. Carter just completed his second season and is recognized as one of the better recruiters in the SEC.

Ole Miss has seen several assistants on its staff leave following last season for various reasons. Lane Kiffin and Terrell Buckley agreed to part ways recently thus the opening for cornerbacks coach with Ole Miss.

Carter played at TCU from 2011-14. He worked as defensive quality control at Missouri under Odom from 2016-19.

So far in the Class of 2022 the Hogs have signed four defensive backs, two from high schools and a pair from the transfer portal. All four are currently enrolled at Arkansas and set for spring drills.