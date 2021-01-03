Report: South Carolina Has Hired Justin Stepp Away From Arkansas According to FootballScoop

FAYETTEVILLE — It appears that South Carolina’s new head football coach Shane Beamer has found his wide receiver’s coach hiring Justin Stepp away from Arkansas according to FootballScoop.

A source in Arkansas earlier Sunday said that Stepp had resigned, but it couldn’t be confirmed until FootballScoop came out with its story.

Stepp spent the past three seasons at Arkansas following Chad Morris to Fayetteville following the 2017 season. Stepp was the only on-field assistant retained by Sam Pittman.

Stepp is known as outstanding recruiter and signed four wide receivers in the Class of 2021 with three of those due to report to Fayetteville next weekend. He coached such wide receivers as Treylon Burks and Mike Woods with the Hogs this season.

Stepp was born in Columbia, S.C., and attended high school at Pelton, S.C. He attended college in Furman.