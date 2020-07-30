REPORTS: SEC Approves 10 Game, Conference Only Schedule

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is expected to announce on the SEC Network Thursday afternoon that the 14 conference member schools can proceed with plans to play college football under a 10 game, SEC games only format.

BREAKING: #SEC presidents have adopted a plan to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule this fall, sources told @SINow.



League approved kickoff date is Sept. 26. Particulars on the schedule (the two additional games & locations) are unclear for now.



SEC title game Dec. 19. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 30, 2020

This follows a decision by the ACC to play an 11 game conference only plus one schedule. Sanky’s announcement will apparently eliminate the University of Arkansas non conference schedule featuring Nevada, Notre Dame, Charleston Southern and ULM.

The season would begin on September 26 with a conference championship game to be played December 19.

“Throughout this process, we have worked collectively and diligently as a conference to pursue the opportunity for student-athletes to compete in their respective sports, while maintaining the health, safety and wellbeing of student-athletes, coaches, staff members and fans,” Arkansas Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “Overwhelmingly, our student-athletes at the University of Arkansas have indicated that they want an opportunity to compete. The thoughtful plan announced today by the SEC will allow us to push back the start of the football season, while also providing the ultimate flexibility to accommodate a 10-game conference schedule. There are still many details to be worked out, but this is a positive first step in allowing us to work toward a return to competition in a safe and appropriate manner.”

In a news release, Razorbacks Athletics said it will announced a revised schedule for the 2020 football season once it’s approved by SEC athletics directors.

The news release says the 10-game schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

How does this affect ticket holders? According to the news release, Razorback football season ticket holders and Razorback Foundation members will soon get more information, including the plan for fan capacity at games and an overview of procedures at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

