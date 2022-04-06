LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas added two more portal frontliners on Wednesday in transferring Rhode Island twins and Washington, D.C., natives Makhel and Makhi Mitchell.

The Mitchell twins both entered the transfer portal and the 2022 NBA Draft pool for underclassmen in late March.

Makhel Mitchell (6-10, 245, sophomore) started 26 of 31 games in 2021-22 and led the Rams with 10.7 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and 1.3 assists in 26.5 minutes while shooting 50.2% from the field and 52.5% from the free throw line.

Makhi Mitchell (6-9, 230, sophomore) started 27 of 31 games in ’21-22 and averaged 9.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.0 steal in 24.1 minutes while shooting 52.2% from the field, including 7-of-23 from 3 for 30.4%, and 52.2% from the free throw line.

The Mitchell twins began their college careers at Maryland (’19-20) before transferring to Rhode Island following their freshman seasons and played two seasons with the Rams (’20-21 and ’21-22).

They each have two years of remaining playing eligibility.

Makhi Mitchell was ranked No. 70 (4-star) in ESPN’s Top 100 prospect rankings for the Class of 2019 while Makhel was rated as an ESPN 4-star recruit.