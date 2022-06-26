By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville three-star cornerback Rickey Gibson was impressed with his official visit to Arkansas.

Gibson, 6-0, 172, talked about how the visit went for him.

“The visit went well,” Gibson said. “Good time to spend with Coach (Dominique) Bowman. That was fun. Spend time with the players as well that was fun.”

Gibson has now been to Tennessee and Arkansas. He has an idea on when he would like to make a decision.

“Right now I’ve got Tennessee,” Gibson said. “I might take some in August, but I don’t know. I’m trying to make my commitment August 5 or somewhere around there.”

Bowman, who coaches cornerbacks, and Sam Pittman both made a very strong impression on him when asked what was the highlight of the visit?

“Just spend time with Coach Bowman and see how Coach Pittman interacts with his players,” Gibson said. “That was fun.”

So the family atmosphere at Arkansas is something that really caught your attention?

“I do, I love it,” Gibson said. “All they’ve got here is Arkansas Football so they love it.”

Gibson also talked about what he’s looking for in a college whether it’s Tennessee, Arkansas or elsewhere.

“First thing is education,” Gibson said. “First thing is education. Second thing is my relationship with the coaches. Third thing would be playing time. I know that depends on me and what I do. I just want to see if it’s realistic for me to get on the field.”

Jordan Crook was his recruiting host. As far as the visit, what did it do for Arkansas’ chances?

“Only thing it could do is boost it,” Gibson said. “I came here down earlier and that boosted it as well. Only thing it can do is go up from here.”

As a junior, Gibson helped lead the Huskies to a 10-3 record. He finished with 33 tackles, 26 solo, one for loss, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Click here for highlights.