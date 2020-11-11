Ricky Stromberg Comfortable With Move to Center

FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore Ricky Stromberg started 11 games as a true freshman in 2019 with two at left guard and then right guard for nine.

This year he has moved to center under a new coaching staff. He’s getting more and more comfortable with the move.

“Where I started kinda hard I’d never been there snapping the ball and stepping and stuff,” Stromberg said. “Learning new position, but overall it’s coming really well. Big shout out to coach (Brad) Davis for that he helps me each day with it same with coach (Sam) Pittman. He teaches us to be the best each day.”

Basically he and senior Ty Clary have swapped positions. Clary was the starting center last year and has moved over to right guard where he’s competing with redshirt freshman Beaux Limmer for playing time. Stromberg is very impressed with what Clary brings to the offensive line.

“He’s a great leader,” Stromberg said. “A great leader. Last year I played next to him he was the center and I was the guard. I really looked up to him. He’s like a big brother to me sometimes. He’s a great guy. He’s been playing really well the past few games too. It’s good to see him back.”

In fact the entire offensive line seems to have picked it up the past two games after Pittman challenged them to play better.

“I think we stepped up these past two weeks since I’ve seen that video,” Stromberg said. “We focus on the little things you know. Little technique things and we have really good rapport as a group.”

Other than a challenge from Pittman to play better on the line, what else has contributed to the improved performances the past two weeks?

“Start fast,” Stromberg said. “Start fast, get the tempo going and that’s how we really get the running game going and break some defenses down. The first key is to start fast – start the game fast.”

With Florida easily beating Georgia the Hogs are the big underdogs this week. Does this make you feel once again you have something to prove?

“We’re just going to go into the game, we know we have to go put up points and that’s what we’re going to do,” Stromberg said. “We’re going to go down there and play out butts off, play our game and play to our standard.”

Stromberg knows the Gators have a very good defensive line from what he has seen on tape.

“They’ve got a defensive end that’s really fast and is a really good technician,” Stromberg said. “They’ve got a defensive tackle who is really big. They’re a good team. They’re a good defense. I mean, we’re going to go down there and, again, play to our standard. That’s what we’re going to do.”

Stromberg has also taken notice that Arkansas is hitting Oklahoma extremely hard in recruiting. They currently have six commitments including four-star running back AJ Green from Tulsa Union, Stromberg’s alma mater. The Hogs also have Vian defensive tackle Solomon Wright, Oklahoma City Carl Albert running back Javion Hunt, Oklahoma City John Marshall wide receiver Bryce Stephens, Tulsa Booker T. Washington cornerback Keuan Parker and Moore Southmoore kicker Cameron Little.

“I think it’s awesome,” Stromberg said. “I love it. I mean, when I was recruited, it was me, Brady (Latham) and Myles Slusher obviously came last year. Now they’re going into Oklahoam more. AJ Green from my school is coming up here, so I’m excited to be with him. I love it. It’s awesome. It’s real cool.”

Arkansas and Florida will kickoff at 6 p.m. Saturday night and televised on ESPN.