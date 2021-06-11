Ricky Stromberg Draws High Praise, Marks From Scouting Service

FAYETTEVILLE — Junior Ricky Stromberg made his mark early at Arkansas on the offensive line and now the NFL scouts are taking notice of the former Tulsa Union standout.

Ryan Roberts with Coast to Coast Scouting feels Stromberg is making a strong case to have a very good career in the NFL. Stromberg, 6-4, 316, was committed to Tulsa when Chad Morris opted to offer him a scholarship. The move immediately paid off as Stromberg played in all 12 games as a true freshman in 2019 including starting the final 11.

Stromberg was generally rated a three-star recruit in high school, but 247Sports rated him with four stars. Roberts has Stromberg the highest rated center eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Currently my top graded center eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft… Arkansas’ OL Ricky Stromberg is a very good football player. Expect a nice rise this season.



Read report here: https://t.co/IC0u0E3nkn

Stromberg has started at both guard spots as well as center with the Razorbacks. He started all nine games he played in 2020.

Among the strengths for Stromberg according to Roberts are his versatility being able to play center or guard. Also Roberts feels he is very physical and imposing at the point of attack. Roberts considers him a functional athlete with solid flexibility. He’s battle tested and experienced as well as takes good angles on blocks. Roberts is also impressed with Stromberg’s initial quickness out of stance.

As far as areas to improve, Roberts feels Stromberg needs to reshape his body. He also lists areas that Stromberg needs to improve as lateral movement, somewhat scheme dependent and instances of losing leverage.

Roberts compares Stromberg to former Alabama and current Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly. Roberts feels that Stromberg will go early in the second round between picks 33-45.

Arkansas opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 1 p.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.