FAYETTEVILLE — Senior center RIcky Stromberg has been named the No. 2 center in the nation by @BigGameBoomer which is a college site dedicated to football.

Stromberg, 6-4, 318, comes in behind Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi in the Top 50. Stromberg was a four-star recruit out of Tulsa (Okla.) Union who chose the Hogs over Tulsa, where he was previously committed, and others.

Stromberg comes in one spot ahead of Texas A&M’s Bryce Foster who is rated the No. 3 center. Stromberg and Foster are easily the two highest rated from the SEC. Georgia’s Sedrick Van Pran is No. 17.

As a freshman in 2019, Stromberg played in all 12 games including starting the final 11 games of the season. In 2020 he played in nine games with eight starts, all at center. He had a very good 2021 season as well. He considered entering the 2022 NFL Draft, but opted instead to return for his senior season.

Stromberg is one of four offensive line starters returning for Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks.

Oluwatimi, 6-3, 310, is set to play his first and only season at Michigan as a graduate transfer. He previously played at Vriginia where he was one of the three finalists for the Rimington Trophy in 2021. Foster, 6-5, 325, is a sophomore.