Rising Star Beebe Wrestler Takes Gold at First Girls State Championship

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — History was made on Thursday, as the first-ever all-girl Arkansas wrestling state championships were held at Jack Stephens Center.

One woman vying for a title was Suravieve Robertson, a 16-year-old Beebe wrestler who competes nationally. She was even invited to Japan to compete internationally in 2019.

Despite tweaking her knee hours before state, Suravieve won the 132-lb weight class title.

FOX16’s Nick Walters gives a look at her time at state. And — why you should look out for this Arkansan down the road, as she hopes to eventually join the U.S. World Team.

