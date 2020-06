Get to know the next big thing out of Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you’re into Arkansas high school football or college football recruiting, you’ll be hearing about Joe Himon.

Pulaski Academy’s 3-star Class of 2020 running back has three D1 offers to his name: SMU, Arkansas State, and Memphis. Entering his junior season, the versatile player is set to gain more interest and soon.

Nick Walters visits with Himon to hear about his recent offers, his skillsets as a swiss army knife athlete, his mindset towards recruitment, and more.