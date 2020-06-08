Rocket Lands in Fayetteville, Raheim Sanders Chooses Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Raheim (Rocket) Sanders celebrated his birthday by choosing the University of Arkansas on Monday.

Sanders, 6-2, 210, made the announcement on Instagram. The four-star Sanders chose Arkansas over Oklahoma, Florida State, South Carolina and Missouri as well as offers from approximately 30 other schools. He had cut his list of favorites to five on May 19.

As a junior, Sanders played both ways for an 8-2 Rockledge squad. At wide receiver, he caught 15 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns while rushing five times for 33 yards and a touchdown. On defense at safety, Sanders had 17 tackles, 14 solo, eight for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles. He also returned nine kickoffs for 225 yards.

Sanders was recruited to Arkansas by Justin Stepp, Scott Fountain, Kendal Briles and Sam Pittman. Sanders is slated to play wide receiver at Arkansas as an athlete.

Click here for highlights.

Arkansas’ Commitments:

Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City Carl Albert (Okla.)

Rocket Sanders, ATH, 6-2, 210, Rockledge (Fla.)

Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 175, DeSoto (Texas)

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogota Rivercrest (Texas)

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro

Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 173, Tulsa Booker T. Washington (Okla.)

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-1, 195, Kansas City Lincoln College Prep (Mo.)

What a GREAT day to be a Hog! Big things happening on The Hill! #WPS pic.twitter.com/LBIHhrV4n4 — Coach Justin Stepp SnagCrew CEO (@coachjstepp) June 8, 2020