FAYETTEVILLE — Elton John once had a song about rocket man, but Arkansas has its own version of that in Raheim “Rocket” Sanders.

Last year as a true freshman, Sanders rushed 114 times for 578 yards with five touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 109 yards and one touchdown. This spring, he is getting the majority of the first-team reps since Dominique Johnson has been out recovering from an injury.

“Definitely seeing becoming a one just seeing different holes,” Sanders said. “Just seeing from last playing second and third string that actually helped me to become a one and see better things. Being a one I feel like is a big role. I feel like just that right there made me want to be a leader. Not just for the running back room, but everybody else as well.”

In the third and final practice before spring break, Sanders took a shot from safety Jayden Johnson in a run up the middle. He left practice at that time and didn’t return. He was in a green jersey on Tuesday in the first practice back from spring break. He says he will be ready for Saturday’s scrimmage.

“I ain’t going to say too much, but I had stopped,” Sanders said. “It was helmet to helmet, but I’m good.”

That has been an example of the high intensity in the spring camp as Sam Pittman begins his third season as head coach.

“With the high intensity I feel that is going to prepare us for the upcoming season,” Sanders said.

The Hogs will don pads for the first time at today’s practice and that is something Sanders is excited about.

“Definitely like Coach Pittman said we want high intensity,” Sanders said. “So just going into that next drill, just going into that next drill a little bit faster. I think it’s going to be a good Thursday.”

With the loss of wide receiver Treylon Burks to the NFL, a key addition to Arkansas’ offense is wide receiver Jadon Haselwood from Oklahoma. He led the Sooners with 39 receptions in 2021. They went for 399 yards and six touchdowns.

“He’s doing good, man,” Sanders said. “Coming from a different team I know just the plays and stuff like that can be a little tricky but he’s fitting in well with us. I feel he brings that intensity as well during stretching and working out. So I feel he’s fitting in good with us.”

Sanders and the Razorbacks will conduct the fifth spring practice this afternoon. Tuesday’s practice was the first one in 13 days, but Sanders said Pittman felt it was a good one.

“Yeah, he actually liked the tempo,” Sanders said. “But he always says that our first practice was a little bit rusty just getting to that next drill, so I feel like this coming Thursday with the full pads, just getting to that next drill faster and everybody knowing where they need to go at that time.”

Arkansas will hold an open scrimmage on Saturday, April 16, at 11 a.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.