FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore Raheim “Rocket” Sanders is trying to build on a very impressive freshman season in 2021.

Sanders helped lead the Hogs to a 9-4 record and win the Outback Bowl over Penn State in his home state. Sanders rushed 114 times for 578 yards and five touchdowns while catching 11 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. Sam Pittman praised Sanders on Tuesday following practice.

“Rocket has always been the first guy to study table, a guy that sits up and shows how respectful (he is),” Pittman said. “They all do there in the team meetings. If you ask his teachers, the academic staff, the training staff, the nutrition staff, they’ll all tell you he’s been very mature ever since he got here. He’s just a wonderful, wonderful kid. I do think that last year got him some confidence, therefore now he’s Able to teach the young guys, R-Dub (Rashod Dubinion) and some of those guys. I’ve seen him be a really good teacher on the football field.”

Not only did last season give Sanders some confidence, but also helped him become a more accomplished running back. With Dominique Johnson sidelined this spring, Sanders has been working with the first unit.

“Definitely seeing becoming a one just seeing different holes,” Sanders said. “Just seeing from last playing second and third string that actually helped me to become a one and see better things. Being a one I feel like is a big role. I feel like just that right there made me want to be a leader. Not just for the running back room, but everybody else as well.”

Arkansas will hold an open scrimmage on Saturday morning beginning at 11 a.m.