Ruben Banks, Amon Kemboi Earn SEC Athlete Of The Week Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A pair of SEC weekly honors were collected by Razorbacks as Amon Kemboi shared Runner of the Week accolades while Ruben Banks shared Freshman of the Week honors, as announced by the conference office on Tuesday.

Banks broke the Arkansas school record in the weight throw with a final round heave of 71 feet, 4.25 inches (21.75) to shatter the previous mark of 69-6 (21.18) set in 2019 by Erich Sullins. He ranks sixth on Great Britain’s all-time list and is currently 10th on the 2021 world list.

In addition, Banks produced one of the top marks by a freshman in the event over the past 30 years. He ranks 10th among freshman weight throw marks since 1990 and only five collegiate freshmen over the past 12 years have registered a better mark than Banks.

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

Kemboi posted a world-leading time of 3:58.26 in winning the mile at the Wooo Pig Classic, improving his previous best of 3:59.29 as he moved to 20th on the all-time Kenyan list for the indoor mile.

In recording the 117th sub-four-mile at the Randal Tyson Track Center, Kemboi posted splits of 59.16, 1:58.14, 2:57.40 and covered the final pair of laps in 60.86 seconds.

Arkansas, ranked No. 1 in the nation for the first time indoors since 2016, host the Razorback Invitational this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 29-30.

SEC Indoor Track and Field Weekly Honors – Jan. 26, 2021

Men’s Co-Runner of the Week: Amon Kemboi, Arkansas

Men’s Co-Runner of the Week: Matthew Boling, Georgia

Men’s Field Athlete of the Week: Jalen Tate, Tennessee

Men’s Co-Freshman of the Week: Ruben Banks, Arkansas

Men’s Co-Freshman of the Week: Malcolm Clemons, Florida