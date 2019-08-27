Ryan Mallett guest speaker at Little Rock Touchdown Club

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Razorback quarterback Ryan Mallett was the guest speaker at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday.

He’s been busy training for the XFL. The draft is in October.

He has no idea where he will play but says he’s ready to get back on the field.

Mallett told Fox 16 Sports Director Wess Moore that he loves Arkansas’ freshmen wide receivers.

He also had some good things to say about the quarterbacks.

“Well they’re definitely three different players. I think Nick is kind of like me. He’s a bigger guy, got a really strong arm. Ben has been in this system for three years at SMU before he came here so he knows the offense. He’s good to go, and then John Stephen, I love that kid. He’s a funny dude. He’s a smaller than average quarterback but he can play ball.”