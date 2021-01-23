Ryan Yurachek Fills in at Tight End For Arkansas’ Recruiting Event on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas did a virtual visit for the Class of 2022 in-state recruits they have offered.

Among that group is DeWitt tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 210, who is committed to the Hogs. With Jon Cooper no longer on the staff at Arkansas Sam Pittman opted to have Ryan Yurachek be the host for Courtney.

Yurachek is a graduate assistant with the offense. He is the son of Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas’ Director of Athletics and Vice-Chancellor, and brother of Arkansas linebacker Jake Yurachek. He was an all-conference tight end at Marshall. In 51 games, he caught 143 passes for 1,354 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was undrafted out of Marshall, but spent his rookie season in 2018 with the Oakland Raiders and then 2019 with the Dallas Cowboys before announcing his retirement from the NFL.

Arkansas is now searching for Cooper’s replacement. The new coach for tight ends will be the third assistant brought on since the end of the 2020 season. Pittman has hired Kenny Guiton from Colorado State to coach wide receivers and promoted Michael Scherer to mentor the linebackers. Scherer was a defensive quality control assistant. He replaces Rion Rhoades while Guiton came in for Justin Stepp, who is now at South Carolina.