Sailing to Super Bowl LV, as ties to the state of Arkansas continue for the Big Game

As everyone gears up for Super Bowl LV, both NCAA and NFL fans have come to wonder how some teams have made it to the most essential football championship in American Football. This year, the nation will see the Kansas City Chiefs hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 55th Super Bowl title. To some football fans, it is surprising to see Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl this year, seeing how it has been over 18 years since the Buccaneers won the championship over the Oakland Raiders.

There are a few Arkansas players that will be playing for Tampa Bay at Super Bowl LV. Many Arkansans, even outside of Fayetteville, have made it into the NFL draft. A particular college in Arkansas that has been known for its football program and producing excellent athletes is Southern Arkansas University. A number of athletes from SAU have been drafted into the NFL. These players include former Houston Texan Defensive End, Kenneth Pettway. Another would be the former Atlanta Falcons Defensive Back, Dennis Woodberry. Now the Buc’s 2021 team will have a new Mulerider starting as tight end. Tanner Hudson played for SAU until 2018, when he was drafted to Tampa Bay. He ended his college sports career with a record of 143 receptions for 2,152 yards and 25 touchdowns. In his career with the NFL, he has had 5 receptions and has made a total of 67 receiving yards. Another former Razorback starter who will be the playing as the Buccaneer’s Defensive End this February is Jeremiah Ledbetter. Ledbetter was originally recruited by the Detroit Lions in 2017 before signing with Tampa Bay. After transferring from Hutchinson Community College, the new Razorback earned a starting position that ended with a record of 55 tackles with 5 sacks.

A large number of Razorbacks have played professionally and have played in many Super Bowls and other championship games. The first former Razorback to make it to the Super Bowl was Billy Ray Smith Sr. Smith played as Arkansas’s Defensive End between 1955-1956. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams, traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, then traded to the Baltimore Colts. While playing for the Colt’s between 1961-1970, he made it to both Super Bowl III and Super Bowl V. Pittsburgh Steelers, Dennis “Dirt” Winston, played in the Steeler’s back-to-back Super Bowl wins. Dirt started as Outside Linebacker in Super Bowl XIII, and in Super Bowl XIV. One of the most popular names seen in the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame is Steve Atwater. Steve Atwater played four seasons with the University of Arkansas between 1985-1988. He was named All-American twice, and made 14 interceptions in his college career. Atwater was drafted in 1989 to the Denver Broncos, and played during their popular 1990’s John Elway years. He played as Safety for the Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV, Super Bowl XXXII, and Super Bowl XXXIII. Until Trey Flowers, Steve Atwater was the only former Razorback to make it to three Super Bowls.

Many coaches and specialist that have been with the University of Arkansas will be attending this game now as professional football associates. The Tampa Bay Defensive Line coach, Kacy Rogers, worked as the University of Arkansas’s Defensive Line coach. After his 2002 season with Arkansas, Rogers moved on to coach in the NFL, and is now serving as the Defensive Line coach for Tampa Bay. Another former Mulerider that will be coaching in the Super Bowl this year is Rick Christophel. Christophel was the 1982 SAU Offensive Coordinator. After over 30 years of coaching experience, he has now become the Buccaneer’s Tight End coach. Tampa Bay’s Assistant Strength and Conditioning coach, Cory Bichey, was on staff at the University of Arkansas under the mentorship of Master Strength coach, Ben Herbert, from 2013-17. At one point, Robb Smith actually was the Razorback’s Defensive Coordinator. Smith was also the Linebackers coach for the 2013 Buccaneer’s.

There are coaches that have been to some of the most important Super Bowls that have also been a part of the University of Arkansas. Joe Gibbs was Fayetteville’s former Running Backs coach between 1971-1972. Gibbs went on to become the Head Coach for the Washington Redskins, and led them to four Super Bowls. With Gibbs as Head Coach, Washington won Super Bowls XVII, XXII, XXVI, but lost Super Bowl XVIII. One popular Arkansas coach to make it to the Super Bowl, this game being one of the most essential games in NFL History, was Bill Johnson. Bill Johnson was known for his position as the Head Defensive Line coach for the New Orleans Saints, during their most successful season in 2009. During this season, the Saints made it to their first Super Bowl at Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts. Before moving on to the NFL, Johnson coached for numerous colleges that included the University of Arkansas between 1990-1991, and 2000.

Though the Covid-19 pandemic has left the Super Bowl stadium with limited seating, the majority of football fans will be tuned in to see the Chiefs and Buccaneers collide against each other for the first time in the Super Bowl championship. Arkansans across the state are ready to see the talent that has come from the Natural State and made it onto the field at Raymond James Stadium for the 2021 Super Bowl LV.