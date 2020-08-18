Salt Bowl 2020 set for August 29; attendance limited to 12K, game available on Pay Per View

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The 2020 Salt Bowl is scheduled for August 29, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.

According to a news release from Salt Bowl officials sent Tuesday, attendance to this year’s game will be limited to 12,000 guests due to COVID-19 guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and in consultation with both school districts, the Division of Parks, Heritage and Tourism and War Memorial Stadium.

Officials say priority tickets will be given to the parents of the players, band, cheer and dance team members.

Tickets will not be sold at the stadium on game day, according to event officials.

Only AAA passes will be accepted for entry.

No indoor club tickets will be sold, according to officials.

Tickets are $10 and will only be sold at Big Red Stores. Officials say Benton fans should purchase their tickets at a Benton Big Red location and Bryant fans should purchase their tickets from a Bryant store.

According to officials, the game will be available for Pay Per View. Fans can purchase the game for $50 from now until game time at www.saltbowlar.com. Officials say after the purchase, a link and password to watch the game will be sent by email.

According to officials for the event, the Bryant Hornets will be the home team this year, and fans will sit on the west side of the stadium.

Officials say all guests will be required to wear a mask at all times, except when eating or drinking.

The concession stand will only sell pre-packaged items only, according to event officials.

Salt Bowl officials say there is a clear bag policy and each person will go through a metal detector. For a list of permitted and prohibited items, visit www.saltbowlar.com.

The stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Officials say fans should arrive early as social distancing will be practiced while going through security. Signs and markers will be placed throughout the stadium to remind attendees to follow ADH guidelines, event officials say.

“We have been working since the beginning of the pandemic to ensure that if given the chance to play this year’s game we would do so with the safety of our coaches, student-athletes, band, cheer and dance teams first and foremost in our minds. The Salt Bowl will be the largest outdoor event since the beginning of the pandemic; we take safety very seriously. We would implore our fans to follow the guidelines so that this will not be the first and last game of the season for our students,” said Shane Broadway, spokesperson for the Salt Bowl Committee. “The committee is very appreciative of the guidance that we have received from the Arkansas Department of Health, the Governor’s office and the Governor’s High School Sports Advisory Group, and the Arkansas Activities Association.”

This year’s event will not include the annual Dairy Queen- Arkansas’ Largest High School Tailgate Party due to tailgating not being allowed at War Memorial Stadium, according to officials.

Officials say pre-game festivities will begin at 7 p.m. and will include a flyover after the National Anthem by Bulldog Fight-Mid South RVators.

Governor Asa Hutchinson will be the Honorary Captain and doing the coin toss.

At halftime, both bands will perform from their end zones. Cheer and dance squads will also perform, and the annual Chick-fil-A “Kickin’ for Chicken’ contest will also take place during halftime.

This year’s theme for the Salt Bowl is “Saltier Together”.

The Salt Bowl Committee is also working with The Arkansas Foodbank, Arkansas Blood Institute and Goodwill Industries of Arkansas to give back to the community.

Arkansas Foodbank is partnering with Skippy Foods for the annual Peanut Butter Drive. It will begin at the Salt Bowl game and run through the entire month of September.

Arkansas Blood Institute will hold blood drives at both high schools.

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas will collect Salt Bowl donations at the Benton and Bryant stores from now until August 27.

