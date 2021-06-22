Sam Carter, Razorbacks Hoping for Some Early Fireworks on July 2

FAYETTEVILLE — While July 4 is nearing, Arkansas’ coaches are hoping the fireworks start a couple of days earlier.

Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood Class of 2022 cornerback Jaylen Lewis, 6-1, 178, announced on Monday he has moved his commitment announcement from July 29 to July 2. He holds 34 offers including 24 from Power 5 schools. In addition to Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee from the SEC have offered. Outside the SEC such schools at Oklahoma, Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, Florida State and Wisconsin as well as many others have offered.

I will be announcing my commitment July 2nd 12:30 CT ✊🏾📍 — jaylenlewis (@jaylenlew7) June 21, 2021

The change in his commitment date comes after an official visit to Arkansas that went really well this past weekend.

“I love Arkansas,” Lewis said. “This is my first time being here, but it won’t be my last time being here. I love Arkansas.”

Going into the visit it was thought Auburn had the inside track to land him. That appeared to all change on Sunday because of Sam Carter and the Arkansas staff.

“The coaching staff here is way different,” Lewis said. “Auburn’s coaching staff, I like them, but the coaching staff here is way different. They vibe different, they move different, they talk different. That’s what I like about them.”

Anthony Brown is another defensive back from Milan (Tenn.) High School who recently officially visited Arkansas. He came back this weekend on an unofficial visit.

“That’s like my little brother,” Lewis said. “He’s bigger than me, but I’m older. That’s like my brother. Whatever he does, that’s what I’m going to do. Whatever I do, that’s what he’ll do. That’s my brother, man.”

Brown, 6-2, 190, officially visited Arkansas the June 4-6 weekend. Brown came back to Fayetteville this past weekend for an unofficial visit while Lewis was in town.

The Razorbacks have 10 commitments and would love to see that number expand by two with Lewis and Brown.