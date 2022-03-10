FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman was asked about his contract situation on Thursday and also all the assistants have gained raises.

Pittman was previewing the spring football when asked about his contract status.

“Well, you know (shrugging a lot) I don’t know,” Pittman said. “I mean, I’m hoping to get it done sooner rather than later. That’s something you’ll have to ask Hunter (Yurachek). I think we’re and I hope we’re much closer than we’ve ever been. So I don’t know.”

He also commented on defensive coordinator Barry Odom and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles remaining at Arkansas for the third year in a row as well as his two newest hires Deke Adams and Dominique Bowman.

“I’m really pleased with Deke and certainly with Dominique Bowman,” Pittman said. “Both of them are – let’s face the facts, on this staff you’ve got to recruit. If you’re not an elite recruiter that’s not a good thing. Both of them have done an outstanding job recruiting and being personable with the guys. I think you can ask the D-line guys and the secondary how they’ve enjoyed the new guys and I think it’ll speak for itself.

“It’s a big deal to me that we were able to maintain the people that are in front of the most players. I’m not telling you that you know Mike Scherer is not valuable. Because he is, and he can recruit. But to me, when you retain your coordinators. I think it was very publicized that Kendal had the opportunity to leave and Barry does every single year. To maintain those guys I think is a big, big deal that talks about they can’t leave something. Whether it’s the state of Arkansas, the players, the camaraderie we have on our staff. But big-time loyalty. Because for the most part they’re staying for less financial money, which a lot of people would not. Dowell Loggains fits into that category. Obviously Cody Kennedy fits into that category. We’ve had a whole lot of guys, because of the team’s success, we’ve had a whole lot of guys get job opportunities and they’re still here. So, very very happy and pleased to do that. I’ve seen too many programs go south by losing one or the other coordinator or all three coordinators, whatever it may be. It’s a big, big deal for myself and the team that we were able to keep the guys who are in front of the most people. I’m very honored that Dowell stayed with us as well.”

Briles, Odom, linebackers coach Scherer, running backs coach Jimmy Smith, wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain all are now signed through 2024. Arkansas is now paying its assistants $6.14 million.

Here’s what each coach made in 2021 and will now get paid in 2022.

DC, S Barry Odom — $1.75 million in 2021, $1.85 million in 2022.

OC, QB Kendal Briles — $1.0 million in 2021, $1.2 million in 2022.

ST Scott Fountain — $450,000 in 2021, $515,000 in 2022.

TE Dowell Loggains — $300,000 in 2021, $400,000 in 2022.

OL Cody Kennedy — $400,000 in 2021, $400,000 in 2022.

DL Deke Adams — $300,000 in 2021 at FAU, $400,000 in 2022.

RB Jimmy Smith — $300,000 in 2021, $360,000 in 2022.

CB Dominique Bowman — $350,000 in 2021 at Marshall, $350,000 in 2022.

WR Kenny Guiton — $300,000 in 2021, $340,000 in 2022.

LB Michael Scherer — $175,000 in 2021, $325,000 in 2022.