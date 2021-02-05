Sam Pittman Elated to Keep Barry Odom Who is Now Arkansas’ Highest-Paid Assistant in History

FAYETTEVILLE — Texas and LSU came after Barry Odom, but Sam Pittman was able to keep his defensive coordinator and good friend.

In the process, Odom received a new contract for $1.75 million per year through 2023. That makes him the highest-paid assistant in the school’s history. Pittman and Odom are also good friends. Was Pittman worried that Odom might leave?

“I think, in coaching, it’s big whenever you keep whoever you want to keep,” Pittman said. “Barry was one of those guys. He’s a very, very important part of our football staff. If that can be an easy thing to get done, Barry Odom would be the guy that you can get it done with. He’s matter of fact. Those calls are hard to make to a head coach, when you have another job offered to you that might be financially a lot more and you don’t just want to call up and say, ‘hey, I need a raise,’ you know, those are hard calls. Barry and I have a strong friendship and those things happen. He visited with me about it. Thank goodness for Hunter Yurachek. I called him and explained the situation, and I don’t know, it might’ve been a 15-20 minute deal and it was done.

“The greatest thing you can say about Barry is you can trust him. Once he says, ‘hey I’m gon’ stay,’ you know that’s what he’s going to do. I never once worried about whomever (was calling) because he was going to get offers every year. That’s what he’s going to do and you want other teams to want your coaches. But Barry’s going to get that every year and we’ll sit here next year and we’ll have to deal with it again. We dealt with it his first year, we dealt with it this year and I’m sure we’ll deal with it next year but I’m sure as heck glad that we have him and we deal with those issues than if we didn’t.”

Jermial Ashley, the new defensive line coach at Arkansas, is impressed with Odom as well.

“He is very sharp, brilliant individual and he is a great man,” Ashley said. “In my time with him, he loves to develop the people around him, the coaches and the players. That is one of the things that I an extremely excited about, just the opportunity to help myself progress in this profession.”

Michael Scherer, the new linebackers coach, played for Odom at Missouri and also came with him to Arkansas. Scherer was the quality control assistant for the defense before being promoted to coaching the linebackers. He is obviously impressed with Odom as well and glad he stayed.

“It’s awesome for this program,” Scherer said. “He’s a great coach, a great leader of men, the players love him, I love him. He’s been probably the biggest role model in my life the last few years, and he’s shaped my coaching career into what it is today. He’s a guy I can’t thank enough for everything he’s done.”

Odom and the defensive staff will welcome back 10 starters from the 2020 3-7 team against an all-SEC schedule.