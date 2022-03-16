FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas completed its third spring practice and afterward Sam Pittman talked about a variety of topics.

One of them was the plan to have an open scrimmage on April 16, but not a true spring game.

“We did have the spring game set for the 23rd,” Pittman said. “And then there’s an ol’ boy called Garth Brooks who decided to have a concert on the 23rd. So what we did is we moved up … we didn’t change anything to be honest with you. We moved the 16th to — it’ll be a better viewing for the fans anyway. We’re going to scrimmage. That was planned as a scrimmage anyway.

“So we’re going to scrimmage on the 16th. We didn’t change anything in all honestly, except we just decided to open up the 16th to the public. I think they’ll get a lot more out of it. Because it’ll be … You know how spring games are a little bit of show, a little bit of showing, the good players you hold them and all that. We’re going to scrimmage. And I think that’ll be good for the fans to see. Then we’ll come back on Tuesday, Thursday and that Saturday. The last Saturday, the Saturday morning of the day Garth Brooks is going to play here, we’ll have another scrimmage, but it will be more for the younger guys. Probably take some of the guys who have played a lot of ball and maybe do individual or have a group of inside run or something like that. Probably take the pads off some of those guys and look at some of our younger guys in the scrimmage on Saturday.”

Warren Thompson, Jadon Haselwood Go Deep

Warren Thompson transferred to Arkansas prior to last season from Florida State. Thompson had a productive season catching 19 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

On Wednesday, Thompson dropped a couple of passes and seemed to be struggling. That was until he streaked past a cornerback and got behind the secondary to catch a long pass from KJ Jefferson and spring into the end zone for a touchdown.

On Tuesday, it was Jadon Haselwood, a transfer from Oklahoma this year, who was shining and catching the deep touchdown from Jefferson. At OU last season, the former five-star recruit caught 39 passes for 399 yards and six touchdowns. Pittman was asked Wednesday if Haselwood can the man?

“I think he’ll be pretty good you know, he has a different running style.” Pittman said. “Let me give you a ‘for instance.’ On the field yesterday, we ran a little toss reverse. I told KB (Kendal Briles), I said, ‘That’s basic offensive installment? A reverse?’ I didn’t see but like two of them all last year. We’re already running reverse second day of practice. But I’m like, ‘he took a reverse, and he came around the side, and he went north and south. And I was going, ‘What a… Is he hurt?’ I don’t know how fast he’s running. And then, whenever I watched it on tape. You know, he’s a high school hurdler. A state champion and all those things. He’s a little bit more of a long strider, but the yards he was striding were going by really fast. I watched it on tape. I think that he has great hands, things of that nature. I think that he’ll be a really good player for us, yes.”

Backup Offensive Line

Arkansas returns four starters on the offensive line from last season and also has Luke Jones penciled in at left tackle. So how is the second unit coming together this spring?

“I think our No. 1 thing was to solidify left tackle,” Pittman said. “We’ve talked about Luke. We’ve got Devon Manuel over there. I think he’s doing a good job. He’s got a ways to go. He’s still got to lose some weight, but I think he’s unbelievably talent. Ty’Kieast Crawford would probably be the guy I’m thinking is probably the most improved out of that group. He did a lot with his body. He’s playing with confidence. Jalen St. John as well. So those guys would be four of those five guys. Then we’re doing a lot with E’Marion Harris. We’re moving him from guard to tackle and doing some things. And the guy who’s probably as much improved as anybody is Andrew Chamblee. I mean, he’s what we found out about him is he’s a little bit better in team settings than he is in individual right now. Which is, to be honest with you, a good thing.”

Marcus Henderson is working at center this spring and was with the first unit on Wednesday due to a minor injury to Ricky Stromberg. At 287 pounds Henderson was considered too light for guard or tackle, but Pittman likes what he’s doing at center.

“Yeah, that’s pretty close.” Pittman said. “I like big people. I think the first time I was here, we had the biggest line in all of football, and they were pretty good too. I think most of them played in the NFL, or maybe all of them in that starting five group. But honestly, I don’t like a stocky-looking guy, but I like a big guy with feet. And you’re right, we’re huge right now. Probably some of them are a little too big. I just think you run on people in the third and fourth quarter, especially with the backs that we have and the style of running game that we run, then you add in a 240-pound quarterback. And hopefully we wear people down and keep the ball, run it and win ball games that way. That’s kind of always been my philosophy.”

Take a Break

The Hogs are now off until Tuesday, March 29, due to spring break.