Sam Pittman Hopes Arkansas’ Win Translates to Victory in Recruiting

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas went on the road Saturday night and defeated No. 16 Mississippi State 21-14.

Yes the same Mississippi State team that went to Baton Rouge in Week 1 and beat the defending national champions 44-34. Arkansas had last won an SEC game on Oct. 28, 2017, against Ole Miss 38-37 in Oxford.

Following the game, Sam Pittman was asked how the win might help in recruiting?

“We’ll find out how well it helps us in the recruiting, I guess, but it certainly didn’t hurt us,” Pittman said. “I can tell you that.”

While Pittman has just been the head coach for two games at Arkansas and is 1-1 in those he did admit the 20-game losing streak was great to get behind them.

“It’s huge,” Pittman said. “I think it’s huge for our team. I think it’s huge for the season. Obviously, I think recruits will look at that and say, ‘Hey, I kind of wanted to go to Arkansas.’ Well now we’ve kind of given them a reason to come on. But I think, hopefully it’ll help us with the kids instate and different things of that nature. I don’t know. It seems like winning tonight was a pretty big deal. It kind of feels that way, you know. Again, I’m just really proud.”

Judging by some early tweets it seems Pittman was certainly correct when talking about the impact on recruiting.

Eli Henderson, OL, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes (2022 Arkansas Commitment)

Only the start❗️ — Eli Henderson (@Elihenderson95) October 4, 2020

Christopher Paul, LB, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County (2021 Arkansas Commitment)

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, LB-S, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep (2021 Arkansas Commitment)

Marco Avant, LB, Jonesboro (2021 Arkansas Commitment)

Chase Lowery, CB, Frisco (Texas) (Class of 2021 Arkansas Commitment)

@CoachSamPittman is turning the program here big win — Çhãšę Łöwērÿ (@chase_lowery14) October 4, 2020

Terry Wells, OL, Wynne (Class of 2021 Commitment)