Sam Pittman, Hunter Yurachek React to Mercari Texas Bowl Canceled

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had 10 buses set to take the team to the airport today only to find out just before leaving that TCU wasn’t able to play due to COVID issues.

Sam Pittman led the Razorbacks to a bowl game in his first season and he was obviously disappointed with the game canceled.

“We are very disappointed not to get the opportunity to compete again as a team,” Pittman said. “We were excited and wanted to go play TCU in the Texas Bowl, but we certainly understand the issues in the TCU program. We had no positive tests from yesterday and were ready to go to Houston this afternoon with a healthy team. Our team and our student-athletes have sacrificed a lot over the last several months, including over the holidays, so this is a tough way to end our season. I’m so proud of our team for fighting and handling themselves through adversity all year.”

Arkansas ends the season 3-7 having defeated Ole Miss, Mississippi State and TCU. Arkansas’ Hunter Yurachek, the director of athletics and vice-chancellor, also commented.

“We are disappointed that our student-athletes will not have an opportunity to compete against TCU in the Mercari Texas Bowl,” Yurachek said. “In what has been one of the most unusual seasons in college football history, our student-athletes made incredible sacrifices and earned the opportunity to safely compete in 10 games during the 2020 football season. That is a tremendous credit to them and the efforts of Coach Sam Pittman, his staff, our medical team and the leadership of Commissioner Greg Sankey and the Southeastern Conference. We look forward to taking the field again for the 2021 season.”

The Hogs and TCU were scheduled to play Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Houston’s NRG Stadium and televised on ESPN.

The Razorbacks were going to a bowl game for the first time since losing to Virginia Tech 35-24 on Dec. 29, 2016, in the Belk Bowl. They defeated Kansas State 45-23 on Jan. 2, 2016, in the Liberty Bowl following the 2015 season.

The Razorbacks had played previously in the Texas Bowl defeated the Longhorns 31-7 on Dec. 29, 2014. All three of those games were under Bret Bielema. Arkansas went to three bowl games in four years under Bobby Petrino and eight in 10 years under Houston Nutt. The Razorbacks went to one bowl in five years under Danny Ford.

Arkansas is 6-9 in bowl games since beginning SEC play in 1992. Overall, Arkansas 15-24-3 in its bowl history.

Sad scene as 10 empty buses leave the football complex after the Texas Bowl cancellation. pic.twitter.com/pGyL9xq0w1 — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) December 29, 2020