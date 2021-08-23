“Sam Pittman Live” Returns to Catfish Hole for 2021 Season

Sam Pittman Live, Coach Pittman’s weekly radio show presented by Lindsey and Westrock Coffee Company, is set to return to the Catfish Hole for the 2021 season. The first of 13 shows begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Coach Pittman, who enters his second season at the helm of the Razorback football program, and the Hogs kick off the 2021 campaign against Rice at 1 pm. Saturday, Sept. 4, inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. As a first-year head coach, Pittman led Arkansas to a 3-7 record against an ultra-challenging, SEC-only schedule in a season marred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Head Hog guided the Razorbacks to their 43rd all-time bowl berth, becoming the fifth coach in school history to lead the team to a bowl in his first season an­d first since Houston Nutt in 1998 (Florida Citrus Bowl). The 2020 Texas Bowl, however, was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within TCU’s program.

Live from the Catfish Hole for the 13th consecutive year, Chuck Barrett, the voice of the Razorbacks, will host Coach Pittman on the one-hour show. Fans can make reservations to attend by calling the Catfish Hole at 479-521-7008. Tickets are $25 and include an all-you-can-eat dinner buffet with catfish, shrimp and chicken.

The show will be carried throughout the state of Arkansas on the Razorback Sports Network and locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM, 95.3 FM, 99.5 FM, HD3 106.5 FM and 1290 AM.

2021 Sam Pittman Live Schedule

Show 1 – Wednesday, Aug. 25

Show 2 – Wednesday, Sept 1

Show 3 – Wednesday, Sept 8

Show 4 – Wednesday, Sept 15

Show 5 – Wednesday, Sept 22

Show 6 – Wednesday, Sept 29

Show 7 – Wednesday, Oct 6

Show 8 – Wednesday, Oct 13

Show 9 – Wednesday, Oct 20

No show – Wednesday, Oct 27

Show 10 – Wednesday, Nov 3

Show 11 – Wednesday, Nov 10

Show 12 – Wednesday, Nov 17

Show 13 – Tuesday, Nov 23