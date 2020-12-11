Sam Pittman Looking For Size to Close Out Class of 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman will see Christmas come a little early for him and his staff on Wednesday.

The NCAA’s early signing period is Dec. 16-18. Arkansas currently has 20 recruits slated to sign and a transfer already in school in former Oklahoma wide receiver Jaquayln Crawford. Pittman was asked Thursday what he’s looking for with the remaining scholarships they have?

“We need some big O-linemen and D-linemen,” Pittman said. “I think we’re pretty much caught up on all the other positions. When we walk out there on the field, we need to look like an SEC-built football team. We have to get bigger. That’s Jamil Walker’s, and his staff, and the strength to help us with that. But to answer your question, I think we still need some big, athletic offensive and defensive linemen in this class.”

At this time, the Hogs have commitments from three offensive linemen. They are Wynne’s Terry Wells, 6-5, 306; Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest’s Cole Carson, 6-6, 290; and Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene’s Devon Manuel, 6-8, 300. On the defensive line, Arkansas has pledge from Vian’s Solomon Wright, 6-1, 275. None of the four linemen are midterm enrollees.

An obvious target of Arkansas is Atlanta (Ga.) Tri-Cities defensive tackle Cameron Ball, 6-5, 301. He will announce his decision on Wednesday and then enroll at his new school in the summer. Many expect his decision to be between the Hogs and Georgia Tech though he has offers from schools all over the nation.

A possible new name to watch is former Georgia Bulldog two-way lineman Netori Johnson, 6-4, 320. He was a four-star recruit out of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove High School in the Class of 2017. He was a member of the East team in the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Game. He was recruited to Georgia by Pittman to play the offensive line for the Bulldogs. He has played on both sides of the ball at Georgia. Johnson’s head coach at Cedar Grove was current Arkansas assistant Jimmy Smith. The guess is he would play offense if Arkansas signed him.

Another target for the Hogs on Wednesday is Jones (Miss.) College defensive tackle Jalen Williams, 6-3, 305. He played his high school football at Tylertown (Miss.). In 2019, played in all 10 games, earning the start in six. He was second team All-MACJC. Finished with 28 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and a pair of quarterback hurries. Had a season-high eight tackles at Southwest Mississippi.

Williams has offers from schools such as Georgia, Baylor, Florida State, Memphis, Minnesota, Duke, Washington State, Lousiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Southern Miss and Ole Miss.

Blessed to Receive an offer from the University of Arkansas 🔴⚪ @DLTough pic.twitter.com/wjVIcWaACv — Jalen Williams (@JalenW_99) March 12, 2020

On Thursday, Pittman also once again addressed the fact that seniors can come back and the Hogs still have 85 players on scholarship in addition to them.

“I don’t know how far this going to go, to be honest with you,” Pittman said. “From what I understand, you’re going to be at 85 not counting these guys. So you can have 85. This particular set of seniors, you could have 15 come back and they don’t count toward your 85 next year. Now, as it continues to go on, I don’t know. We’re all having problems of keeping 85 on our team.

“We’re all having problems. Different reasons, you know. It’s the transfer. I don’t know if that’s the No. 1 reason, but transfer portal. Three-year, I’m going to the league. Just all these things. Injuries, medicals, all this stuff. And that’s happened forever, but now you have that transfer piece of it. So it’s very, very difficult to stay at 85. So I’m not positive what they’re going to do after this year, but my understanding is you can be at 85 plus any returning senior that you have.”