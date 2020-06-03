Sam Pittman Pleased to be Getting Players Back on Campus, Provides Some Personnel Updates

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman participated in a Zoom conference with beat reporters on Wednesday and detailed many things about the players returning to some voluntary football activities beginning Monday.

He also talked about some personnel issues including one signee, Bryant’s Catrell Wallace, who won’t be joining the program following some legal issues.

“Catrell Wallace will not be on our football team,” Pittman said. “From what I’m understanding he’s gonna go to a junior college.”

In addition, senior running back T.J. Hammonds has earned his scholarship back. It was removed from him last year by Chad Morris. Pittman gave Hammonds some guidelines to earn his scholarship back.

“He signed it yesterday,” Pittman said. “We’re happy to be able to do that.”

Pittman then detailed on what Hammonds did to get it back.

“He’s fast,” Pittman said. “He’s got a lot of speed. You can beat two ways as far as physically. You can beat them with speed or you can beat them bigness. You can eat them with large humans. Right now it’s a little faster for us to get fast guys than it is get a whole team of big guys.

“He’s fast, but the bottom line is he did what we asked him to do in school and he did what we asked him to do in the offseason in the eight-week program when we were here. He’s athletic and he did what we asked him to do so in my opinion he earned the right to get his scholarship back.”

In 2019, Hammonds was limited to five games. He was fourth on the team with 65 yards rushing on eight attempts. He also caught four passes for 10 yards.

In addition, Arkansas State grad transfer Jerry Jacobs has experience playing both cornerback and safety in his career. Pittman noted where Jacobs will currently be at.

“He’s on our board at corner,” Pittman said. “I don’t know just depends on how we are there at that position and whether he’s a starter. Obviously if he’s able to start we will leave him there. We’re gonna try him at corner first. We feel like it’s a little bit easier to move a guy from corner to safety than it is safety to corner.”