FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas offensive line is expected to be a team strength and it should be with four starters returning.

On Thursday, Sam Pittman talked about Cody Kennedy’s unit as the team prepares for the first spring drill on Sunday afternoon. The team has Ricky Stromberg back at center, Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham at the guards and Dalton Wagner at right tackle. That leaves left tackle as a position where someone will replace Myron Cunningham.

“We’ve been working actually two with a third being Ty’Kieast, but we’ve got Ty’Kieast Crawford over to the right side,” Pittman said. “But Luke Jones is a guy we’ve moved out there and Devon Manuel. I’m assuming those two guys will fight it out. It just depends on how fast the freshmen get ready, as well, because (Andrew) Chamblee and (E’Marion) Harris are very, very talented. But Luke Jones and Devon Manuel will be probably, today, will be where that battle goes and if Ty’Kieast continues to do what he’s doing, we’ll put him over there or inside. He’s done a great job. To answer your question, Jones and Manuel right now.”

Pittman is pleased with some progress some of the offensive linemen have made in the weight room and offseason conditioning.

“I’ll tell you, on the offensive line, there’s two guys that – at least two guys, well three,” Pittman said. “Let’s talk about three. Marcus Henderson, we moved him to center and he’s really caught on to that. I think that’s his spot. It was a really good job by Cody. The two guys that have really stood out — now, we know about the other fellas — but Devon Manuel has a lost a lot of weight. Devon Manuel can be a really good player for us. And Ty’Kieast Crawford has changed — changed his body, changed his work ethic, changed everything. So I think he’s going to be a really good player. Cody’s got a really strong, in my opinion, offensive line room over there.”

Pittman talked more about Manuel, who was a true freshman last year, and Crawford who transferred in from Charlotte.

“They’re stronger, they’ve got more muscle tone,” Pittman said. “Devon I think may be down to 366, so he’s probably lost 25 pounds since he’s been here. And then Ty’Kieast Crawford, what’s he? Ty’Kieast looks really good. 347, so he’s probably down another 20 pounds probably.”

Pittman feels they can play at that weight as well.

“Yeah. I believe so,” Pittman said. “Devon’s still got to lose some. I like Ty’Kieast where he’s at. He’s moving extremely well. Dev is still trying to lose some and needs to. Maybe we can get him down to about 350.”

Pittman feels the offensive line can be more physical with the bigger linemen and he sees that in both Manuel and Crawford.

“If they have feet,” Pittman said. “If they have feet and twitch. You can have a car in there, but if it doesn’t have any gas in it, you can’t move anybody. So if they have feet and quick-twitch, the bigger, the better — that’s been my philosophy.

“I mean, that’s the thing that probably stood out more about Ty’Kieast Crawford, is his foot speed and at 350 pounds or 347 pounds, he’s going to demonstrate power. Devon Manuel’s the same way. Devon’s a really good athlete. He was a good basketball player in high school. Was just 385-390 pounds last year.”

This will be Kennedy’s second year with the offensive line after replacing Brad Davis late last year following spring drills.

“I hope it’s one of the better ones in the SEC,” Pittman said. “We have experience coming back. We’ve got the middle man in Stromberg. Again he looks better. He has changed his body tone. Gotten stronger. But anytime you have a middle guy in there and two tackles that are good players. We’ve still got to find the left one, but we truly believe that we’ve got them on campus. I think their comradery, I think our depth is going to be much better. I think we can develop about what I think four good centers would be. Because you need them all. Have those four be on the travel team, top 10. That part I think Cody has done a nice job of trying to figure out that because the two guys that get the ball every time are the center and quarterback.”

You have Stromberg and Marcus Henderson at center. Who else can be in that group?

“Luke Jones, Beaux Limmer is going to be another,” Pittman said. “Then of course younger guys you’ve got (Josh) Street and (Eli) Henderson. I think the key, a lot of times you can only get three of the 10 who can snap the ball and go win a game. We lost Ty (Clary) and he had a lot of value because he could go do so many things including center. We’ve just got to be really conscious about getting enough centers that are going to be traveling. They’ve done a nice job about that. I really like (Marcus) Henderson going in at center. I think that’s his spot.”

Clary played all five positions on the offensive line. Can Jones be that guy this season?

“Yeah, absolutely,” Pittman said. “He’s smart, big. Yes.”

Where does Jalen St. John, a redshirt freshman last season fit in?

“He’s in the mix at left guard,” Pittman said. “He’d probably run out there as a 2-left guard. I didn’t mean not to mention him, but yeah, he’s behind Brady right now on our depth chart. Doing a good job, and you know he had the arm injury last year, and it’s healed.”

Arkansas will have an open spring practice on April 16 for the fans.