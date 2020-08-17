Sam Pittman Praises High School Coaches in Arkansas as Benefit Games Begin Tonight

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas will hold its first preseason practice today, but that isn’t the only football around the state.

High school teams in the state begin playing benefit games tonight. New Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman talked about what the high school football inside the state means to him.

“Loyalty, the state high school coaches are very loyal to the University of Arkansas and we need that, to be honest,” Pittman said. “But you have to earn that. I called every coach in the state of Arkansas. I did not talk to every single one of them. I’d be lying because there’s some I didn’t get ahold of, some switched jobs that I didn’t find out who the coach was and things of that nature. But the majority of high school coaches I was able to talk to. The one thing about is they’re good ball coaches, they’re good men, they care about these kids and therefore, our state football is just going to continue to get better and better. I believe that because I think it’s in great hands with high school coaches here.”

The Razorbacks have offered 16 prospects in Arkansas. They have five offers out in 2021, nine in 2022 and two more in 2023. Here’s a look at when each of the 16 play a benefit game.

Aug. 17

Bentonville West at Fort Smith Northside, 6 p.m. (CB, Dreyden Norwood, Committed to Texas A&M, 2021)

Aug. 18

Prescott at Ashdown, 7 p.m., (TE, Shamar Easter, Undecided, 2023)

Barton at DeWitt, 6 p.m., (TE, Dax Courtney, Committed to Arkansas, 2022)

Wynne (OL, Terry Wells, Committed to Arkansas, 2021) at Searcy, 7 p.m.

Aug. 20

Greenwood at Fayetteville, 6 p.m., (WR Isaiah Sategna, 2022 and LB, Kaiden Turner, 2022, Both undecided), (9th grade and senior high scrimmages)

Aug. 21

Forrest City at Jonesboro, 6 p.m., (LB, Marco Avant, Committed to Arkansas, 2021)

Ozark at Maumelle, 6 p.m., (OL Andrew Chamblee, 2022, and DE, Nico Davillier, 2022, Both undecided)

Aug. 25

Earle at Clarendon, 6 p.m., (WR, Quincey McAdoo, Class of 2022, Undecided)

At this time, we don’t have a scheduled game for Joe T. Robinson, Little Rock Parkview, Jacksonville or Greenland.