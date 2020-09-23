Sam Pittman Reveals Arkansas Expects Majority of Team Available on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman and the University of Arkansas have been secretive about the number of COVID-19 cases related to the team.

But on The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday, Pittman seemed optimistic the Hogs would be in pretty good shape regarding missing players when they take on Georgia on Saturday.

“The relief part of it all the COVID and all the testing and all that’s done,” Pittman said. “We tested today and we’re gonna test on Thursday of this week, but the relief is knowing exactly to this point knowing who you are gonna have to put into the ball game. It’s been a tough road to be honest with you on the kids, on the coaching staff and things of that nature because of COVID. But I think we’re going to be able to field most of our football team on Saturday. I’m excited to do that.”

Pittman also reacted to the SEC Media voting the Razorbacks to finish last in the SEC West.

“We’ve been last in every poll I have seen,” Pittman said. “I didn’t expect it to change since we haven’t played a game yet. We understand that.”

Pittman talked about the importance of having former Missouri head football coach Barry Odom on his staff as defensive coordinator and helping him on aspects of being a head coach in the SEC.

“Invaluable,” Pittman said of Odom. “He’s an invaluable aspect to our football both as a defensive coordinator and it’s just like this morning at 6:45 I called him in and ran some things by him that were on my mind. He has the experience. It’s so valuable to talk to a man that has already done it. Especially in this league so I can bounce ideas off of him.

“He’s just a wonderful person. He listens before he speaks and not like he comes in and we should do this and we should do that. It’s such a comfortable situation between he and I. That’s his personality speaks so high of his character.”

Odom was the head coach at Missouri from 2016-19 and finished with a record of 25-25 including 4-0 against the Razorbacks.